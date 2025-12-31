Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Philosophy
Politics
Culture
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Hungary, California, & The Post Alt Right
With The Otter (WRP #143)
Published on The Walt Right
•
23 hrs ago
1:38:42
OtterlyFringe Episode 7: Constantin Von Hoffmeister
Geopolitics, Vindication, Remigration, and his new book – Multipolar Galaxy!
Feb 5
•
The Otter
26
7
2:17:33
The Epstein Files and Elite Rituals: An Occult Perspective
A recording from The Otter's live video
Feb 3
•
The Otter
and
The FOJ 449331
30
7
10
1:35:11
January 2026
OtterlyFringe Episode 6: Krug
Philosophy, PORNOLAND, and the Future of the Right
Jan 29
•
The Otter
26
1
9
1:41:32
The Monroe Doctrine Was Never Meant to Be This
The corruption of a once-anti-colonial doctrine
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Jan 7
December 2025
Trawling the Nomos: On the Wandering Mustelid
Nomadic war machines reoriented toward the post-liberal nomos
Dec 31, 2025
•
The Otter
32
2
17
OtterlyFringe Episode 5: Vitor Vicente
Travelling, Jews & Zionism, and the Writing Process
Dec 15, 2025
•
The Otter
and
Vitor Vicente
16
7
2:04:40
The Myth of White Unity
Safeguarding Europe’s ethnic mosaic
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Dec 11, 2025
The Otter's 'Just in Time for Christmas' Book Reviews
Diving into 2025's Substack Gems: Why These Books Deserve a Spot Under Your Tree
Dec 9, 2025
•
The Otter
47
1
31
November 2025
Towards A Vitalistic Christianity
Nietzsche's The Antichrist as a path towards a life-affirming Christianity
Published on Vitalist Magazine
•
Nov 16, 2025
OtterlyFringe Exclusive Episode: Will Martin
Meet the legend, hear his story, explore his mind.
Nov 13, 2025
•
The Otter
48
22
3:05:41
Autocannibalistic Capitalism
The rise of private equity firms and how the system has begun feasting on itself
Nov 12, 2025
•
The Otter
33
16
18
© 2026 OtterlyCorrect
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts