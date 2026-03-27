Vidra Nomadica

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
21h

I’m your core demographic. Fuck Trump, America First.

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The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
20h

Quite liked this dissertation, good work. I'm just tired de cet empire et its stupidity.

I hope what comes next is remigration and decent salaries for us paysans.

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