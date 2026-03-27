Attention: Trump’s promised “golden age” isn’t coming… …and that slow-dawning realization is finally hitting thousands who once rested their hopes on the MAGA daydream.

Vidra Nomadica has evolved dramatically since launching as OtterlyCorrect nearly two years ago. What began as another dissident-right blog singing the praises of Curtis Yarvin has since charted a course through uncharted, ruthlessly nonpartisan waters.

If you were a “Plan truster” and have finally realized you’ve been duped — no matter how many “Fell For It Again” awards you’ve racked up — this publication is for you.

We are the cynical optimists, cutting windows through the fog of war and glimpsing the future through the cracks in the American Empire’s polyethylene armor. Trump’s inability to rally NATO allies, combined with his impotence in fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz despite overwhelming U.S. technological and military superiority, is irrevocably changing perceptions of American power.

America’s unipolar moment will not vanish overnight, but many will still peddle the comforting delusion of the old order. They’ll torture your nostalgia for those banished, neon-highlighted eras. Vidra Nomadica offers the antidote: an unsparing dose of reality, aimed squarely at your cognitive biases.

Vidra Nomadica is here to chart the imminent realignment of geopolitics in a world that now sees the star-spangled dog bark louder than it bites.

Your itinerary

There will be some housekeeping ahead for subscribers. Feel free to skip the next section if you’re not interested in Vidra Nomadica’s new community offerings for paid subscribers.

The section that follows marks the beginning of my schizoanalysis of the Iran War. Each installment will back up its respective hypothesis: one from a reasoned socio-historical perspective, the other from the depths of schizo-philosophical madness.

Analytic:

Donald Trump just stepped on a rake. Israel is fully unleashed. MAGA has fractured into warring camps, each frantically angling for the Don’s blessing. A griftpocalypse looms as astroturfed personalities and bot armies implode. Israeli PR firms are working overtime. Mark Levin postures as Trump’s true champion, begging voters to ditch Tucker for Ben Shapiro. Trump claims decisive victory over Iran, yet effective American control over the Strait of Hormuz remains elusive.

Schizo:

The Rapture of the American Empire has begun. So too has the true twilight of the Enlightenment project during the Ides of March in which Trump beaches the Leviathan on the shores of Kharg Island.

Big changes here at Vidra Nomadica

"There's an old saying in Tennessee—I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee—that says, 'Fool me once, shame on... shame on you. Fool me—you can't get fooled again.'“ - George W. Bush

This publication has often been ahead of the curve, yet it understands the stubborn pull of hope. Therefore, Vidra Nomadica chooses to listen to our most cynical impulses. A valuable lesson from the MAGA grift is the need to cast a skeptical eye on European populists transparently groomed by American interests at events like CPAC.

We will continue honest conversations on mass immigration as mainstream parties flounder and the global economy completes its metamorphosis into a tokenized casino, open 24/7/365. This demands a renewed commitment to ruthless non-partisanship.

We remain bookended between clowns on the left and hucksters on the right. It’s lonely out here on the periphery of the fringe, but our ranks are growing. Thanks to COVID and the Epstein files, the old forms of social consensus are becoming nearly impossible to enforce as the system fails to deliver for large segments of the population.

More of us than ever see through schemes from the highest levels of power. Yet we still dodge the mainstream media’s daily slop and wrestle with the algorithm’s snake charmers — all while rejecting prepackaged hopium like MAGA’s promises of mass deportations as our futures are quietly stolen.

My schizoanalysis of this beclowned reality can help keep you oriented, but real revolt against the bullshit grows only through the combined power of the community.

Vidra Nomadica has always been a guild-positive publication, celebrating the medieval virtue of fraternal bonds forged among like-minded experts. Having long praised decentralized networking and parallel structures, I am finally ready to announce: The Nomadic Guildworks.

More details — and a little surprise for my fellow schizoanalysts — will follow after the schizoanalysis of the Iran War.

Analysis.

Methodology: comparative historical analogy

The Preface: Donald Trump set the stage for a new era of American diplomacy, diverging from neoconservative adventurism and reviving the spirit of the Monroe Doctrine.

The Setting: Trump’s violation of his own “Donroe principles” handed Lindsey Graham his long-cherished wet dream and ignited a poorly planned war with Iran. Meanwhile, Israel seized southern Lebanon as an opportunistic prize. The overconfidence of the Judeo-American alliance has left the global economy holding the bag (and even Graham appears to be losing his nerve).

The Disastrous War with Iran:

Donald Trump’s foreign policy strategy of “peace through strength” has been described as “interventionist isolationism.” His audacious capture of Nicolás Maduro reasserted American dominance in the New World, a region long neglected, to China’s strategic benefit. Thus began a new chapter in American foreign policy: Trump’s “Big Stick” diplomacy under the so-called “Donroe Doctrine” (or Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine).

This cover ran through the minds of several Eurocrats when they turned down Trump’s plea for warships.

The administration’s media apparatus has struggled to reinterpret the MAGA campaign promise to end foreign entanglements in order to sell the public on a conflict into which the United States was dragged — by Israel — as Secretary of State Marco Rubio inadvertently let slip. Now they want us to believe Pax Americana will finally arrive through gunboat diplomacy modeled on an exhausted British Empire.

“I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars.” -Donald J. Trump, November 2024 (Election Night Victory Speech)

The parallels with imperial crises of the past are palpable. The Suez Crisis of 1956 delivered a profound humiliation to the British Empire, exposing the limits of its maritime prowess. Similarly, American firepower has failed to bring Iran to its knees. There will be no Opium Wars moment here. Iran continues to choose national defiance over negotiation, calmly calling every bluff. After weeks of threats and posturing, Trump is now reportedly planning ground operations on Kharg Island in a desperate bid to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The Geopolitical Impact of the War:

This blog has been forecasting a multipolar realignment since 2024. The events at the Strait of Hormuz now signal the beginning of the end for unchallenged American primacy — much as Suez shattered British supremacy. We are witnessing the collapse of the so-called rules-based order, or more accurately, the Washington-wants-what-it-wants order. A light appears at the end of Fukuyama’s tunnel.

Just prior to the war, the old neoconservative regime’s mouthpiece — Foreign Affairs magazine — published C. Raja Mohan’s “The Multipolar Delusion,” praising Donald Trump’s tough approach and smirking at the supposed inability of Russia or China to project hard power despite a few Trumpian blunders. Yet Beijing’s patience has paid off handsomely. The United States has been pulled back into the very quagmire it escaped after the Global War on Terror. The petrodollar was finally stabilized — only for an unruly vassal with ambitions of its own to pull the Trump administration into the one conflict capable of exposing the Empire’s fragility.

The reality is that the world is still unipolar. The illusions of multipolarity have not created a more balanced international arrangement. Instead, they have done the opposite: they have empowered the United States to shed previous constraints and project its power even more aggressively. No other power or bloc has been able to mount a credible challenge or work collectively to counter U.S. power. But unlike in the prior period of unipolarity that emerged at the end of the Cold War, the United States is now exercising unilateral power shorn of responsibilities. -C. Raja Mohan

The great moment of American humiliation as seen by millions of travelers in airports across the world on Tuesday, March 17th.

The pariah state of Iran has fought back with unexpected ferocity and surprising technological capabilities, reducing several U.S. military bases in the Middle East to rubble and imposing a stranglehold on global oil prices through its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, America’s allies, who were never consulted on the war plans and who have long resented being lectured and punished with tariffs by America’s “Mad King”, have largely refused to support efforts to reopen the Persian Gulf to global trade.

America has been forced to lift sanctions on Iranian oil for the first time in four decades after the blunder of attempting to decapitate the Iranian leadership during negotiations, falsely expecting the regime to collapse or quickly bend to Washington’s will. The administration grossly underestimated the IRGC’s decentralized “mosaic” command structure and its seemingly endless layers of competent officers ready to step in and keep the war going. America is now promising boots on the ground in a desperate bid to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s Hubris Exposes the Limits of American Power:

Trump’s tongue-in-cheek talk of making Venezuela the “51st state” reveals how he views the American empire itself as a negotiating tool, wielding the ominous threat of military strength as leverage to reaffirm unipolar ambitions and check the rise of rivals. Yet Trump’s rejection of multilateral frameworks in favor of a purely unilateral approach has amounted to a critical error for the American Empire.

This reality has brought Trump crashing down from the highs of “Operation Absolute Resolve.” He will likely double down on the Narco Wars as lower-stakes conflicts that allow him to project American power closer to home. The administration is already willing to adopt Gaza-style tactics to achieve its goals as evidenced by the brutal blockade of Cuba. This approach will only further erode U.S. geopolitical prestige and credibility, yet the Trump administration shows little sign of reorienting its course.

The erratic messaging from the White House has made America’s vulnerable position painfully obvious. China has taken note. Its navy circles Taiwan like hungry sharks, ready to ensnare a school of fish the moment the timing is perfect. Other powers are already positioning themselves to fill the vacuum as America is forced either to retreat and lick its wounds or remain mired in a protracted conflict with Iran that will further strain its resources after depleting its stockpiles in Ukraine.

The American Empire has reached the limits of its power projection and will now retrench. The Empire will now need to dig its claws deeper into its remaining colonial outposts as its Middle Eastern ambitions crumble. It may even lose significant influence in the Middle East if budgets prove too strained for a full rebuild of its military presence.

The physical damage to U.S. bases is one thing, but the damage to its credibility is far greater. Israel has pursued its own imperial ambitions, and multiple members of the Trump administration have confirmed that the White House felt pressured by Israeli war plans, forcing America to act alongside them. It cannot be understated how the erosion of American power has emboldened Israel to act in defiance of international norms and annex southern Lebanon outright — a move the Trump administration has pointedly refused to condemn.

MAGA World in Turmoil:

The AIPAC cat is finally out of the bag. The MAGA influencer circuit is scrambling to downplay the reality, but Israel’s influence on American Middle East policy is now the subject of open discussion for the first time in decades. Joe Kent’s very public resignation has drawn a sharp dividing line through the GOP — epitomized by the bitter feud between Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin — pitting a growing anti-Zionist faction against the classically Zionist, shekel-greased machinery of the Republican Party.

The anti-Zionist crowd does not criticize MAGA in the naïve hope that the Don will suddenly change course and cast the Ben Shapiros out of Mar-a-Lago. It criticizes because the mask has slipped and the costs are now impossible to ignore. Influencers are now going to war with one another in what will ultimately prove scorched earth for the shills. People aren’t buying their merchant tricks anymore, and the funding-apparatus that enables the MAGAverse will have to pull the plug on this hapless operation eventually.

MAGA has stumbled through PR crisis after PR crisis. First came the Epstein files, then the dramatic breakup with Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fallout that mirrored how many betrayed MAGA supporters felt. Now the Iran War has exposed the sheer incompetence of the administration, with reports of Pete Hegseth’s unhinged Christian millenarianism making the Ayatollah sound like a secular liberal by comparison.

The promise to restore American exceptionalism tapped into a fading sense of pride and yearning for the golden years. This vision of bringing something back that once existed — within living memory — fueled a powerful energy among Trump’s supporters, leading many to develop a cult-like attachment to the movement’s core promise: “Make America Great Again.”

The American people have long experienced a palpable sense of lost control and cultural anxiety, much of which intensified after 9/11. The attacks shattered post-Cold War confidence in unchallenged U.S. dominance. The subsequent endless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan exposed the limits of American power and eroded faith in the nation’s ability to reshape the world based on its own terms. This bred widespread disillusionment with the bipartisan elite consensus that had sold U.S. leadership as a force for global liberal progress.

This message is expressed differently across the MAGAverse. The version sold to boomers on Newsmax is heavy on nostalgia, law-and-order rhetoric, and “restoring American greatness”. This differs sharply from what edgelords on X absorb from captive dreamers and Fugitive Caesars. Even normie conservatives who follow Catturd or Gunther Eagleman inhabit an entirely different universe. Each tribe is served its own custom-tailored flavour of the same movement.

This is segmented marketing taken to its logical and technological apex. In the old paradigm of “slotted marketing,” campaigns relied on broad demographic buckets and crude keyword targeting across mass media. Today, AI-driven algorithms personalize every “For You” feed on platforms like X, TikTok, and YouTube, serving each user a precisely optimized version of Trumpism based on years of harvested behavioral data.

The same Trump phenomenon can simultaneously project traditional Reaganite patriotism to fifty-year-old gun owners while feeding younger users a steady diet of ironic, accelerationist, and often nihilistic content. This can all be achieved on the same platform without these two groups regularly interacting or even noticing the contradiction.

Social media marketers have grown far smarter at weaponizing these algorithms, crafting propaganda finely tuned for maximum engagement within hyper-specific demographic slices. As the broader coalition frays, MAGA will be forced to lean even harder into segmented marketing-doubling down on its shrinking core of “true believers”. The result will make this administration’s messaging appear even more schizophrenic and convoluted than it already does.

Buckle up. Because speaking of schizophrenia… it’s time for Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride to Kharg Island.

Schizoanalysis.

The lark cuts swift through the yielding air, a single choral note lingers — beautiful ayres, the harp string still fluttering. Hobbes scratches with a quill in the half-light, resurrecting a beast of nightmares. From the ink of the Old Testament tyrant he summons the Leviathan: the beastly egregore stirs, slumbers forth, and is born again.

This American Empire, conjured by Hobbes as the necessary evil — a monstrous oath to bind us in social contract — was meant to deliver us from anarchy and make possible industry, navigation, and the commodious life of goods carried across the seas. The bloated egregore swore to shield its subjects with enlightened absolutism. Instead, it has mutated into the very globalizing chaos Hobbes feared most: a world without secure trade routes, without reliable arteries of oil and capital, only the war of all against all projected onto the open ocean.

The Enlightenment fulfilled its own logic in the American Constitution and Liberalism — that Faustian spirit, the no-limit engine of Western unlimit, an endless vortex of greed and plunder. Yet the Leviathan grew lazy and bloated. It drifts sluggishly across the Persian Gulf, thrashing pathetically against the sand of Kharg Island.

The stranded Beast howls for aid. It descends from the sky on the wings of false prophets — guiding precision missiles while preaching against the very Antichrist they are helping to birth. Oh, the chutzpah!

The Leviathan has worn many masks and answered to many false names. Hegel called it the World Spirit — the anti-historical man astride history, Napoleon thundering across Europe on horseback. Today it lounges at Mar-a-Lago in a golden spray-paint affair. Real gold, you say? Could have fooled me.

Fukuyama’s “End of History” promised us nirvana through postmodern Enlightenment: the radiant American genius of huckstering, hustling, and hawking, finally delivering humanity from the sins of central planning, the boredom of tradition, and the mortal dangers of autarky.

This sea beast once ruled with carrier fleets and unchallenged naval dominance, guarding the precious arteries of international trade — the black oil lifeblood that lubricated every flow of capital, paid in the almighty dollar.

Now the empire crumbles into shredded documents and quiet corruption: Polymarket bets, crypto hustling, and sweetheart contracts for Larry Ellison and Peter Thiel. A desperate Leviathan dispatches its false prophets to project power through fiber-optic cables buried deep beneath the sea — cables Iran now threatens to sever.

What rough beast slouches in the White House today? What falcon descends, bearing news from Bethlehem — of settlers slouching through Lebanon to slumber in stolen homes?

America can no longer protect her trade routes nor dominate the seas. Trump begged NATO for warships and heard only the dial tone. No one wants to be dragged back into the Middle Eastern quagmire he once swore the United States would never revisit.

The postliberal moment has begun — welcomed into the international community by the cold wisdom of a six-pointed star. As the liberal empire recedes, the future is no longer forged inside the red, white, and blue cage we once called freedom.

The Leviathan lies a bloated corpse on the shores of Kharg Island.

Nomadic Guildworks

The Summoning Tablet of the Nomadic Guildworks

Nomadic Guildworks is a wandering guild of sovereign minds — a loose order of writers, thinkers, and heterodox troublemakers who treat ideas the way medieval pilgrims once treated life on the road: carry them, test them in the fire, and abandon them the moment they no longer serve.

Vidra Nomadica is no longer just a newsletter. It is an initiation into a living intellectual guild — a place for those who can already feel that most contemporary discourse has grown stagnant and would rather move through the ruins than decorate them with stale memes.

This publication has always grown through genuine critical engagement with its readers. We thrive when there is a real community pulse, not scattered comments trapped under a paywall. That is why I am launching a full revamp of the paid tier: gated Discord channels, deeper collaboration, and the formal launch of the Nomadic Guildworks.

Becoming a paid subscriber is the simplest path in, but it is not the only one. Vidra Nomadica remains a Value4Value project. We believe our audience can offer time and talent as readily as treasure, and active participation in strengthening the network will be rewarded in kind.

Paid subscribers will gain the ability to contribute directly to a monthly collective schizoanalysis. Founder-tier members can claim council seats and submit guest posts, helping forge ideas the algorithm can never reach. In this small, high-signal circle of problem-solvers, we establish real fraternal bonds.

The broken pillar on our summoning tablet reveals our guiding principle: we do not dwell in the past. We cross over it as pilgrims, eyes fixed on the unfolding present and the horizon of future potentialities.

And because some of you prefer something tangible for helping keep the lights on, I have been quietly working on the first physical artifacts of the guild.

My new favourite mug.

The designers swore it couldn’t be done. The front is territorialized with a single word — schizoanalysis. Rotate the mug one way and you are fully in schizo mode. Rotate it back and you are coldly analytic. Refill it and the two modes converge in the black void inside (no stains, even from the muddiest coffee). The perfect morning weapon for the practicing schizoanalyst.

Get yours today at the Vidra Nomadica Etsy shop.

Stay tuned for the t-shirts — made for philosophy nerds who want to be either boldly provocative or subtly lethal in the café or the student dive bar. Vidra Nomadica merch is for the real metamodern nomads: those reterritorializing lines of flight and commanding de-oedipalizing flows

Reflections from the Hillside at Jena

Hegel, an early pioneer in ‘monitoring the situation’, sees the World Soul in Napoleon leading his troops through Jena.

We have become voyeurs, watching Napoleon’s victories from afar. The internet has turned us into collective witnesses to world-historic moments from the comfort of our living rooms. Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel’s hilltop at Jena is everywhere, but let our vantage point be the cheeky molehill tripping William III. From here we broadcast static entropy throughout the machine, the vibrations forming nomadic rafts we ride through this digital hyperreality.

This metamodern moment of situation monitoring has attuned the ironic, detached gaze of millions — chudjaks and soyboys alike — across the globe. Normies are drawn to alternative perspectives at accelerating rates, while the wannabe Hegels of today remain captive to their teleprompters, yapping pre-programmed talking points as self-fulfilling prophecies for Israeli bot farms to shill and boost.

The MAGA movement has lost its script. No one is quite sure whether Mark Levin or Tucker Carlson now steers the future of the GOP, but one thing is clear: Trump is on an Israeli leash, and his handlers will desperately try to ram their narrative back into place. The midterms will be brutal for MAGA. Democrats will find little reason for excitement either. Low voter turnout and widespread political apathy are simply the democratic process at work — the quiet sound of a disillusioned public checking out.

As America’s imperial moment collapses where will you position yourself for the immanent future? A world where new alliances and economies are already forming in the shadows of the old order. Will you waste your days on DraftKings or Mahjong? Will you flee into the rhetorical comforts of slopulism, or will you step boldly into the unknown alongside us at Vidra Nomadica?

If you are tired of watching the feed, tired of the segmented hopium, and ready to cross the broken pillar into something real, then join us. Become a paid subscriber, grab the mug that flips between schizo and analytic, step into the gated channels, and help shape our pioneering parallel structure for the postliberal age.

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