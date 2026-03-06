There are some articles that are easier to write than others. This was not a labour of love, but pure anguish. Where to even begin? How savagely do I want to dissect the actions of Israel? Plenty have written on the topic, but so much of it has been memory-holed. Israel has entire teams of people dedicated to burying negative press about Israel and optimizing the visibility of positive coverage. While studying this topic, I was surprised to find how many purely evil actions of Israel were reported by mainstream press yet rarely saw the light of day on social media. The machine that a small blogger like me is up against is far more powerful than my ability to craft words.

The darkness of their objectives is far more insidious than you could ever imagine. This is theological warfare and it’s hard for the secular mind to grasp the actions of the devout, but you must try to put yourself in their shoes. The sandals of a 5,000-year-old desert cult who believes the world is always against them. So, my dear readers, it’s time we discuss the perennial “Jew Question” BUT before we talk about Jewish eschatology and Israeli ethnopolitics — I am forced to address the inevitable elephant in the room:

Am I antisemitic?

My long-time readers will know that I am a self-professed philosemite. When I look at European history, I find so many Jews whom I admire. I have defended Israel in the past and tried to whitewash their actions in Gaza for many months until it became too gruesome to defend. I stayed ambivalent at the time, hoping the Board of Peace announcement would finally let me drop the Israel topic for a good long while. And now, war has broken out all over the Middle East, with the entire region locked in a volatile standoff that could spiral out of control at any moment.

I feel the need to tell the story of my “Jewish journey” to make clear who I am and where I stand on this issue before the inevitable smears of antisemitism appear in my life.

I look a bit Jewish. I have had Jews mistake me for Jewish my entire life, and I have seen the disappointment on their faces when I’ve told them that I am a goy. I even had a textbook Oregonian antisemite mistake me for a Jew and start a full-on bar fight, hurling antisemitic slurs at me after I accidentally flirted with his Iranian girlfriend. I won a settlement over the bouncer roughing me up and that money helped me relocate to Europe.

Upon arriving to Hungary, I decided to learn about Judaism. I concluded I must have some Jewish heritage; I must simply have the phenotype. Well, in the last week I did some deep research with the help of my grandfather and found my origins in a German Lutheran who moved to the Kingdom of Hungary around 1780. It turns out physiognomy is largely bullshit. The odds of my heritage coming from a converso are astronomically unlikely.

My mementos from my abandoned conversion

Looking back, I’m happy I was unaware of all that at first—and truly grateful I took the opportunity to immerse myself in Budapest’s Jewish community. I dove into the culture and religion, putting real heart into the conversion process. I still hold great respect for many people in this community, especially the Rabbi who was staunchly anti-Zionist and tried to show me why my Zionism was toxic — but I was a dissident right bandwagoner back then! Israeli ethnopolitics is exactly what I wanted for Europe, don’t you see? We’ll get to that at the end of the article, but for now I just want to make this clear:

There are noble Jews in this world, but the religion is in dire need of reform. Many of the problems that Israel has wrought upon us are a direct consequence of Jewish theology and there’s no way around it, but if we condemn all Jews we give those ultra-Orthodox extremist Jews exactly what they want.

Now that I have made it clear that I am not motivated by antisemitism and rather have experienced it personally in a way many Jews haven’t, let me explain to you what I mean by giving them what they want.

Jewish Eschatology

The Siege and Destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans Under the Command of Titus , by David Roberts (1796–1864).

The Jewish “end of days”, Acharit Ha-Yamim, differs from the Christian Rapture. It is a this-worldly redemption rather than cosmic destruction. The eschaton promises the return of Jewish exiles to Israel, the arrival of a human Messiah descended from King David, and the rebuilding of the Third Temple in Jerusalem. Universal peace will follow along with full Torah observance worldwide, while the Gentiles are to follow the seven Noahide laws, though some Rabbis have interpreted this to mean the complete destruction of the goyim. The Messiah then ushers in an era of justice where nations recognize the God of Israel with no need for supernatural miracles to prove his existence beyond this moment of restoration (Maimonides, Mishneh Torah, Laws of Kings 11-12).

The event begins with the “birth pangs of the Messiah”. The world will see moral decay, wars, and turmoil until this culminates with the War of Gog and Magog. This final assault on Israel will be defeated by divine intervention (Ezekiel 38-39). A fully human Messiah then gathers exiles, rebuilds the Third Temple, replacing Al-Aqsa, the Dome of the Rock. This Messiah will then establish global harmony (“nation shall not lift up sword against nation,” Isaiah 2:4). The Messianic Age leads to the resurrection of the dead (Techiyat Ha-Metim), where the righteous rise bodily starting in Israel, face judgment, and enter the perfected world coming after this Messianic era — the phase called the World to Come (Olam Ha-Ba). Afterlife includes temporary purification in Gehinnom (not eternal hell) for the wicked and paradise (Gan Eden) for the righteous, with no original sin or vicarious atonement required (Daniel 12:2; Talmud Sanhedrin 97-99).

Israeli politics remains dominated by ultra-Orthodox rabbis who treat this ancient mythology with utmost gravity. A significant number truly see the current moment as the War of Gog and Magog unfolding, with Iran identified as Magog itself.Those not familiar with Israeli politics need to internalize this: Bibi Netanyahu is the moderate. Yes, that bloodthirsty warmonger is actually tame by Israeli standards.

These people are chomping at the bit for the eschaton and are attempting to accelerate it. You may have heard of the Red Heifer (Parah Adumah), an unblemished and completely red cow that must be sacrificed to purify ground for rebuilding the Third Temple. Israel has been importing red cows from Texas and selectively breeding them to ensure a stock of Red Heifers for this crowning moment of their doomsday prophecy. One of them was just sacrificed as a “dry run” in preparation for this event.

The cow is burned after a throat puncture

Every political arena has its accelerationists, determined to rush toward the inevitable conclusion of a historical or ideological arc. Tech accelerationists exemplify this by spending billions to rush us toward AGI through relentless research and datacenter construction. The religious mind operates no differently. These ultra-Orthodox figures who take the mythology so seriously are effectively seeking to hasten the arrival of the War of Gog and Magog.

The religious Zionist extremist bloc in the Knesset represents 10–12% of voters with 13–14 Knesset seats; their priority is actively pursuing messianic eschatology. The ultra-Orthodox Haredi parties represent 14.3% of the population with roughly 18 seats; they hold such views but less aggressively. Netanyahu’s Likud (~32 seats) keeps both in the coalition for survival while attempting to restrain the messianic far-right’s most provocative moves. As we see, they are quite extreme in their own right. On August 12, 2025, in an interview, Netanyahu endorsed the Greater Israel project when he was presented with a pendant of the “ambitious” map, saying it is a “historic and spiritual mission” for the Jewish people—which sparked condemnations from neighboring Arab nations.

If the thought crossed your mind about how Israel would populate that region, remember how their eschatology calls for all Jews to return to Israel in preparation for the Messiah. The accelerationists are promoting antisemitism in order to expedite this process. Don’t forget the revelations from the Epstein files of the connections between Bannon, 4chan, and other Alt Right figures. The actions of Israel and their global elite and orthodox counterparts are enough to boil any virtuous person’s blood, but please be aware that you are playing into their hands by taking an extremist position on the Jewish Question. Don’t forget organizations like the Jewish Voice exist specifically to combat Zionism. I beg you to keep this in mind, so you don’t empower these zealot lunatics.

Mandatory: prepare for the next part which makes the last part look wholesome in comparison.

From British Mandate to Israeli Ethnopolitics

Before we can dive into the history of discriminatory Jewish policy, we need to understand the history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. I will largely rely on the work of Benny Morris, an Israeli Zionist historian who in the process of studying the events of 1947-1948 when the Jewish state was established, discovered that the prevailing popular narrative was an outright lie. This is a man who expected to confirm his biases in the process of writing 1948: A History of the First Arab-Israeli War (2008), and instead discovered a host of Zionist lies.

The demographics of this initial Jewish state, which at the time was outlined by the UN Partition Plan (Resolution 181 of 1947), were roughly ½ Jewish. The United Nations’ UNSCOP report notes that the proposed Jewish state under the 1947 partition plan had a population of about 905,000, with Jews at 498,000 (≈55%) and Arabs at 407,000 (≈45%). The plan also proposed an Arab State and left Jerusalem to be administered as a corpus separatum by the United Nations to prevent religious conflict.

This plan fell apart, and war quickly broke out after Arab nations rightfully rejected it as unfair. The proposal prioritized fertile land for the Jewish state. Arab objections, as detailed in UN Sub-Committee 2 reports, emphasized that the plan allocated Jews the larger and more fertile portions of the country, along with better port access at Haifa, while leaving Arabs with hilly, less arable land and limited sea access. Concerns about discrimination were also raised by comments from the chairman of the Jewish Agency Executive and future Israeli prime minister, David Ben-Gurion. As Benny Morris writes, Ben-Gurion endorsed “compulsory transfer” during the 1937-1938 Peel Commission discussions, viewing it as necessary for a viable Jewish state—a primary (and rarely mentioned) factor in the Arab League’s rejection of the UN partition plan.

As civil war broke out, it’s crucial to trace the sequence of events leading to the rubblization of Gaza in 2025. Israel was not established as a generic liberal democracy with a Jewish majority. The 1948 Declaration of Independence defines it outright as the national homeland and refuge of the Jewish people. This explicit founding principle underpinned laws prioritizing Jewish self-determination, immigration, demographics, and cultural dominance. The document itself marginalized the Arab minority, and many were physically removed during the 1948 events.

Benny Morris explains — in far less emotionally laden language than I will use — that while the Palestinian bus ambushes on November 30, 1947, are often cited as the spark that triggered the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, this greatly oversimplifies the sequence of events. Those attacks were retaliation for the Jewish terrorist group Lehi’s execution of five members of the Shubaki family just days earlier. The bus attacks continued an existing cycle of violence, and Jewish reprisals were frequently used as a pretext for atrocities against civilians. These attacks on Palestinians far exceeded the violence of isolated events. This is a pattern we see repeating in Gaza and Iran today. The brutal Israeli retaliations left an estimated ~800 Arab civilians and POWs dead, compared to ~200 Jews killed by Arabs.

By the end of the civil war, many Arabs had been expelled. Morris estimates that 600,000–760,000 Palestinians became refugees between 1947 and 1950. The State of Israel as we know it came to take shape. Over 65 discriminatory laws (per Adalah’s minority rights database) would be passed in housing, education, and family reunification. The cherry on top is the 2018 Nation-State Bill affirming Israel as the Jewish people’s homeland and downgrading Arabic’s status as a secondary language, undoing a longstanding talking-point evidencing the equal status of the Arab minority.

Benny Morris has since recanted his sympathetic views of Palestinians, expressing regret for writing The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem (1987). Although he has been critical of the Gaza War, he never recanted this statement made to Haaretz in 2004:

There is no justification for acts of rape. There is no justification for acts of massacre. Those are war crimes. But in certain conditions, expulsion is not a war crime. I don’t think that the expulsions of 1948 were war crimes. [...] There are circumstances in history that justify ethnic cleansing. I know that this term is completely negative in the discourse of the 21st century, but when the choice is between ethnic cleansing and genocide — the annihilation of your people — I prefer ethnic cleansing.

The Architecture for the Dissident Right

Byzantine pottery destroyed during an IDF airstrike of Gaza’s Al Qarara Cultural Museum in 2023.

It’s been tough being a white guy, I won’t lie. We’ve watched our societies transformed by immigration, our opportunities handed over to undeserving newcomers through DEI policies. Capitalists exploit foreign workers to pay them less, making it harder than ever to find a decent job. I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that thoughts of ethnic cleansing have crossed my mind.

I love the uniqueness of cultures, and the grey blob of multikulti homogeneity which our governments have attempted to thrust upon us is especially repulsive. Israel, for me, stood as a model of ethnic solidarity, an ethnonationalist model we should all aspire toward. I’d like to immediately burst that bubble with a series of photos of UNESCO heritage sites that Israel deliberately targeted during the Gaza war: ancient artefacts, museums, thousand-year-old mosques and churches, all vaporized in missile strikes. If this is what ethnonationalism leads to, then I want no part of it.

Qasr al-Basha Palace, also known as Napoleon’s fort, circa mid-13th century, destroyed during the 2024 invasion of Gaza.

The 2018 Nation-State Bill has enshrined what Israel had been quietly doing for decades. It declares the right to national self-determination “unique to the Jewish people,” downgrades Arabic, and mandates promoting “Jewish settlement” as a national value. It’s not within the scope of this article to discuss the vile and illegal actions of Israeli settlers, but this article can reveal the horrors. While Israel told the international community that they were dealing with the settler problem, they were actually working on enshrining it into law.

Israeli land policy operates largely through Jewish National Fund mechanisms that historically prioritized Jewish development, resulting in chronically underfunded and overcrowded Arab towns. Arab citizens, who comprise 21% of the population, can vote and hold Knesset seats, yet policy treats them as a fifth column. This is intentional to safeguard the Jewish demographic majority in territory taken by conquest in the 1948 Civil War, using weapons smuggled from Czechoslovakia. (That explains how the newcomers outgunned long-established populations, even if both sides began poorly armed and the UN’s embargo went unenforced.)

The Rashad Shawa Cultural Center was destroyed in 2023, permanently destroying over 100,000 books and rare manuscripts.

But I’ll try not to digress and wrap this up. The intra-Jewish racism is where it gets especially damning. I’d like to see the Zioshills try to whitewash this all away as “security.” Ethiopian Jews (Beta Israel) were treated as heroic returnees in the 1980s–90s, only to become victims of demographic engineering. In transit camps and clinics, women were injected with Depo-Provera (a long-acting contraceptive) at rates far exceeding any other group, often without informed consent or explanation. This led to a 50% drop in birth rates, which continued until the Health Ministry admitted to the scandal and issued a 2013 directive to stop it.

The Yemenite/Mizrahi Children Affair saw 1,000–4,500 babies vanish in the 1950s transit camps. Parents were told their children had died, but many suspected they were kidnapped for adoption by childless Ashkenazi families. Three official inquiries blamed disease and chaos, yet Netanyahu declassified files in 2016 confirming abductions, calling it a “historic wrong.” Then there’s the Ringworm Affair, where tens of thousands of Mizrahi children were irradiated as “treatment” upon immigrating. High doses of radiation killed around 6,000 of the roughly 100,000 Mizrahi children arriving from North Africa (as documented in the 2004 film The Ringworm Children). Many of these children later developed cancers, epilepsy, infertility, or other severe brain disorders as a direct result of the high-dose radiation. Both scandals were part of a broader state policy to protect the demographics of the Ashkenazi majority.

The Great Mosque of Gaza, established in the 7th century, left in ruins.

Israel’s disregard for life extends even to Ashkenazim. The Hannibal Directive, created in 1986, echoes the 2,000-year-old Masada myth where 960 Jewish rebels chose mass suicide over Roman capture. Every IDF recruit swears an oath ending with “Masada shall not fall again.” The directive orders troops to prevent captures “at any cost,” even if it means killing their own. On October 7, 2023, it was invoked at multiple sites: an IDF tank shelled a house in Kibbutz Be’eri containing 13–15 hostages, and helicopters fired on vehicles carrying captives. Better dead than abducted, Geneva Conventions be damned. You’d be antisemitic to criticize it, of course.

This barely scratches the surface of Israel’s fixation on biblical barbarism. After two millennia of exile, pogroms, and the Holocaust, the “never again” ethos has morphed them into a golem of their own creation. They’ve turned inward as their own worst enemies, descending into a siege mentality that sees every demographic change as an existential peril, every compromise as self-destruction, and every critique as blood libel. Survival policies end up radicalizing neighbors, fraying alliances, inviting global ostracism, and playing right into adversaries’ hands. The paranoia becomes self-fulfilling prophecy, its justifications breeding universal repulsion. In this ultimate tragedy, a people forged in perilous history have built a machine that traps them in endless conflict with the now—a finely tuned trauma apparatus that strikes at allies and enemies without distinction, rejects all criticism, and takes critics as emotional captives. Tell me, is saying this antisemitic?

Building attached to the Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church destroyed on 19 October 2023, resulting in the death of 18 civilians.

What This Means For Us

TThe solution was right in front of everyone’s eyes in 1947. The UNSCOP report suggested a one-state solution with federal cantons much like the Swiss model. This proposal was supported by only three states: India, Iran, and Yugoslavia. It would have given ethnic groups control of their regional territories thereby incentivizing cooperation through a decentralized structure.

This is much like the symbiotic economics of Johannes Althusius, in that these individual cantons would be required to cooperate through trade, facilitating mutual dependence which fosters peace. The lack of a strong national authority would have prevented any one ethnic group from dominating the others through weaponizing centralized state power.

This is a lesson we must take to heart as we grapple with demographic challenges. The results of the Israeli model are devastating, not only to the Palestinian population, but as a self-inflicted wound to the Jews. Their actions alienate them from the rest of humanity and render them as the darkest of Others. They’ve become the very people they’ve criticized for decades: jackbooted IDF soldiers now massacre their racial enemies without remorse. The rest of the world looks on in horror and disgust.

I pity the good-hearted Jews who will be persecuted for the sins of their people, and I hope we can find the wherewithal to differentiate them from those who have blackened their hearts to the world. Israel has become a rogue nation hellbent on the destruction of its neighbors. They’ve fomented a war with Iran after leveling Gaza and getting away with slaughtering countless civilians in a manner unprecedented since the World Wars.

There are still lessons we can take from the right. Let’s take heed of the philosophy of Alain de Benoist and avoid Israel’s mistakes. His ethnopluralism is a firewall against this darkness: cultures respecting each other as equals, but keeping separate and preserving their heritage.

Imagine the timeline that could have been: a federated ethnoplural Holy Land with cultures living side by side instead of slaughtering each other for total control.

We’ll have to consider solutions like these to preserve the legacy of our cultures. When we look in the mirror, let’s not find our reflection resembling Adolf Hitler with a yarmulke.

