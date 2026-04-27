Vidra Nomadica

Vidra Nomadica

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Ann K Sterzinger's avatar
Ann K Sterzinger
7h

Oh good, more beating up on stupid Plato

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2 replies by The Otter and others
Chris Canner's avatar
Chris Canner
3h

I just reject Paul who appears to be a blasphemer to the Word.

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