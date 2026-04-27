The Otter drags Plato out of the cave and puts his head on a spike — so you can finally approach learning, becoming, and gainful employment like a free, rhizomatic mustelid instead of a resentful shadow-dweller.

Nietzsche philosophized with a hammer — the kind you tap like a doctor’s reflex mallet. Gently striking an idea to hear whether it rings true or sounds hollow. Solid ones resonate with inner majesty. Empty idols shatter under the lightest blow.

Deleuze practiced a subtler violence: he crept up behind an author and fathered a monstrous offspring — recognizably the parent’s, yet radically transformed.

I am cruder still. I philosophize with a halberd. Call me the butcher-bird. Some heads simply need to go on pikes for the intellectual crimes of our age.

The only trouble is that Plato appears to be immortal.

Death to Plato

Plato’s Forms were a pharmakon — a corrective poison for a pre-rational, tribal, collectivist world. The medicine became the disease. The slope we’ve ridden straight to the bottom begins with the dialectic of negation.

Through negation, Western thought claims to uncovered truth. Yet this process is fundamentally circular: the dialectic presupposes the very identities and oppositions it pretends to resolve, generating solutions only within its own closed framework of representation. Plato inaugurates this logic, and Christianity radicalizes it. What begins as the philosopher-king’s hierarchical order mutates, through the lens of “all are equal in the eyes of God,” into a powerful egalitarian current that levels distinctions and drags the higher down toward the lower, preparing the ground for later democratic and socialist forms.

This is what Nietzsche famously called the slave revolt in morality: an inversion that begins with the Jews and spreads across mankind through Christendom. It rejects the Bronze Age morality of masters and slaves — where the noble affirm their own strength, rank, and excellence as “good” — in favor of a new valuation. Weakness becomes holiness, suffering becomes virtue, and the resentful “no” to life elevates itself into a universal “yes” for the lowly. Out of this revolt emerges the modern individual as “man,” declared equal in the eyes of God.

The justification provided through negation is clearest in St. Paul’s boast to the Corinthians: “God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even the things that are not, to nullify the things that are.” Here the Platonic engine of negation is fully weaponized. The master’s virtues are nullified. The slave’s condition becomes divine favor.

Beyond the Dialectic

The dialectic — understood crudely as thesis meeting anti-thesis to produce synthesis — has shaped Western thought for over two millennia. Through negation, identities and representations are forged: stable categories that became the abstract scaffolding of Western civilization. This process began with Socrates and Plato, who sidelined the Presocratic emphasis on flux, becoming, and process in favor of fixed Forms and oppositional logic.

You cannot defeat an egregore by attacking it directly.

This is the tactical error we all constantly make. We flail at the collective thought-form, the memetic monster of the Platonic-Christian-dialectical. Attacking this egregore empowers it, gives it the motivation to fight back, and teaches it to deflect critiques. The smarter move is to map its currents, understand its shape, and build living alternatives that render it obsolete.

What’s the first step?

Ontology is the fertile soil of the mind.

You cannot create without good soil. When you build inside mainstream society’s inherited Platonic frame, you enter a relationship with a belief system fundamentally hostile to the part of you that seeks to ennoble itself.

Plato’s ontology gives us the Forms: perfect, eternal ideals hidden from view while we stumble through a world of mere shadows and reflections. A beautiful woman is only a pale echo of Beauty Itself. All of reality is reduced to idealistic definitions and essentialist categories, locked inside the circular logic of dialectic.

Worse, this world of Forms is declared the true world, while our lived reality is demoted to an inferior copy. The same pattern repeats in Kant’s distinction between noumena (the inaccessible thing-in-itself) and phenomena (our flawed perceptions). This inherited cultural ontology teaches us to treat reality as something objective, deterministic, and fundamentally separate from us — even though we are deeply entangled with it. Media and education then preload our minds with the “correct” categories through which we are supposed to interpret our world.

This is barren ground.

If we wish to break out of the frame society has imposed, we cannot begin by accepting that frame as our starting point. No critique, no great work of art, and no great man can destroy it from within — the machine simply runs its course and completes its logic. To wrestle with the shadowy egregoric world they’ve constructed is to put yourself in bondage to your oppressors.

To break the frame you must create something new. To challenge the frame you must step outside it.

The Ennobling Principle of Differentiation

Nietzsche’s transvaluation of all values. Deleuze’s rhizomatic becoming. Pure immanence instead of dialectical opposition.

Your ontological position must be generative. It must allow multiplicities of thought to coexist, clash, intensify, and birth new realities — rather than endlessly negating the old one. Our thoughts and beliefs do not merely interpret reality; they help constitute it.

We propose an entirely different conception of reality: one that is immanent rather than transcendent, compatible with becoming rather than handed down in judgment from above. In place of arborescent hierarchies — vertical, top-down structures rooted in a single sovereign principle — we can cultivate rhizomatic hierarchies: horizontal, layered, and emergent. These allow differences to connect, diverge, and intensify across multiple lines without first passing through negation or exclusion. Their persistence is earned only through survival and repetition. Endurance is their validation.

Becoming is not thesis-antithesis-synthesis. It is the act of willing something sufficiently different, sufficiently higher. Creation flows from the affirmative principle.

At its heart, this is an ennobling proposition: “It is such.”

This aristocratic vein runs from Heraclitus through Spinoza and Nietzsche to Deleuze. It stands in direct opposition to the entire Platonic-dialectical tradition — from Parmenides through Plato, St. Paul, Rousseau, Hegel, and Marx — that creates through negation: “I am not this, therefore…”

The master affirms and wills. The slave justifies with dialectics.

Imagine encountering an image through a bizarre array of lenses — cultural references, personal history, and primordial genetic programming. In that singular moment of conceptualization, Deleuze (via Nietzsche) reveals the eternal return: not the endless repetition of the same, but the selective return of difference.

A Vitalist Guide to Learning in the Skeleton Crew Economy

Layoffs have been climbing and the job market has turned mortibund. In 2025 alone, U.S. employers announced over 1.2 million job cuts — the highest annual total since the pandemic — while net job growth collapsed to a pathetic 181,000 for the entire year, one of the weakest outside of recessions. We’re essentially living through a recession wearing a cheap suit and hoping for a miracle.

Skeleton crews, outsourcing, rising workloads, flattened ladders, and corporate powwows about efficiency have been the norm for years. This “do more with less” regime didn’t start with AI, nor did the economy suddenly go skeletal under COVID. The trend was set in motion decades earlier when NAFTA helped normalize outsourcing and made it far easier for companies to chase cheaper labor abroad.

AI is now being blamed for these bleak conditions, but large language models are simply not sophisticated enough to replace most roles outright. These tools have largely become a convenient excuse and a ruthless accelerator: one sharp person plus good tools can now cover what used to take a small team. The result is slowed hiring, selective bloodletting, and the heaviest workloads and burnout rates we’ve seen since the worst days of the pandemic.

This is why the job market currently feels like a dry hostile desert.

But here’s the good news: deserts are exactly where the toughest life learns to thrive.

Lately, I’ve been cramming knowledge while building projects, chasing the path of least resistance like any self-respecting younger millennial. I’m learning linear algebra — painfully, at odd hours — to push forward my PhD thesis, while I watch friends get laid off and forced to pivot in a market that offers zero mercy. We’re all in the same leaking boat.

What does ontology have to do with this?

Everything.

Learning new things is a pain in the ass when the clock is ticking and your old skills suddenly don’t pay the bills. The difference between this process feeling like spiritual torture and feeling like raw, living fuel comes down to one thing: your ontological soil.

Learning new things is a pain in the ass when the clock is ticking and old skills stop paying the bills. The difference between spiritual torture and motivation fuel is your ontological soil.

Grind it through Platonic essentialism or those rigid Aristotelian categories and it feels like pure spiritual punishment — soul-crushing busywork.

Approach it vitalistically instead — through rhizomatic becoming, affirmative differentiation, and the raw joy of forging new connections — and the same painful grind turns into something exhilarating. The pain doesn’t disappear, but you’ll alchemically transmute it into a fire that burns in your belly.

Time is not on our side, but Aristotle already showed us what time is: a continuum, the motion of our bodies, the past continuously blossoming into the present. Your sense of history decides whether relearning is a death march or an act of self-creation.

Ontology is the fertile soil of the mind. You cannot create without it.

And right now, in this dry hostile desert, the old Platonic soil has turned to dust. Good. Let the wind take it.

Now the rhizomes have the entire field.

The crazy ones willing to drop the old dead categories and grow through rhizomatic becoming — forging new connections and riding lines of flight — are the ones who’ll shoot up with arboreal might while the rest are still bitching about the dust and kicking the sand.

The desert isn’t the end. It’s the proving ground.

Death to Plato — Now Available in T-Shirt Form

If you’ve made it this far and you’re feeling the urge to impale some sacred cows (or at least wear the sentiment), I’ve got you.

→ Grab your Death to Plato shirt here (OtterlyNomadic on Etsy)

Limited first run. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The revolution will not be dialectical.

But it might be 100% cotton.

quod vis eris

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