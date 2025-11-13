OtterlyFringe Exclusive Episode: Will Martin

Will Martin needs no introduction to my Substack audience. For those of you who subscribed through a podcast app, you might not be familiar with him. He’s a lovable troll who appears all over Substack and preaches the doctrine of Eternal Misery. I wanted to get to know him and to see what he’s really about. The conversation that followed was explicit, interesting, and surprising. There’s more to Will than a mere shitposter, and whether you agree with him or not, he makes you think.

This episode was initially paywalled, and all subscription revenue was split with Will. The public reveal is now going back behind a paywall. This historic podcast is for paid subscribers only.