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OtterlyFringe
OtterlyFringe Episode 8: The Brothers Krynn
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OtterlyFringe Episode 8: The Brothers Krynn

Writing fantasy, European fairy tales and myths, and life in a big family.
The Otter's avatar
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Otter and The Brothers Krynn
Apr 05, 2026

One of The Brothers Krynn joins The Otter.

Scottish blood, steel pen, no tolerance for sanitized fantasy. He writes the kind of blood-soaked heroic fiction that modern publishers avoid.

From Conan’s Cimmerian fury, to Tolkien’s depth, onward to their own Caledonian tales like Crown of Blood, the Brothers Krynn drag sword & sorcery back to its brutal roots.

In this episode: writing without compromise, the death of modern fantasy, Scottish folklore meets barbarian spirit, Crown of Blood, the upcoming Akuma no Ran and why old fantasy still matters.

Bros Krynn’s Newsletter
By The Brothers Krynn
The Iron Crown
Warrior Wednesday and Sword & Saturday posts
By The Brothers Krynn

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/steelheart/akuma-no-ran-0

https://www.patreon.com/cw/thebrotherskrynn

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