OtterlyFringe Episode 7: Constantin Von Hoffmeister

The Otter is joined by author and journalist Constantin von Hoffmeister to discuss his new book, Multipolar Galaxy. In a highly memorable episode of OtterlyFringe, The Otter and Constantin get into the weeds on remigation, the Trump administration, and the state of right wing politics. Also discussed is multipolarism, metamodernity, and postliberal politics as factors in our political landscape to guide strategy.

Multipolar Galaxy explores the Star Wars prequels through the lens of history and politics, offering a fresh new perspective on the trilogy. Constantin also explores George Lucas’s engagement with mythology begging the question of how we can craft new myths that speak to our chaotic milieu.

