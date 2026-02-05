Vidra Nomadica

Vidra Nomadica

Vidra Nomadica
OtterlyFringe
OtterlyFringe Episode 7: Constantin Von Hoffmeister
0:00
-2:17:33

OtterlyFringe Episode 7: Constantin Von Hoffmeister

Geopolitics, Vindication, Remigration, and his new book – Multipolar Galaxy!
The Otter's avatar
The Otter
Feb 05, 2026

The Otter is joined by author and journalist Constantin von Hoffmeister to discuss his new book, Multipolar Galaxy. In a highly memorable episode of OtterlyFringe, The Otter and Constantin get into the weeds on remigation, the Trump administration, and the state of right wing politics. Also discussed is multipolarism, metamodernity, and postliberal politics as factors in our political landscape to guide strategy.

Multipolar Galaxy explores the Star Wars prequels through the lens of history and politics, offering a fresh new perspective on the trilogy. Constantin also explores George Lucas’s engagement with mythology begging the question of how we can craft new myths that speak to our chaotic milieu.

Buy Multipolar Galaxy Here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970784024/

Multipolar Press:

Multipolar Press
Multipolar Press brings together writers from different cultural backgrounds to explore a traditional multipolar world beyond the liberal narrative of the decaying unipolar order.
By Constantin von Hoffmeister

Constantin’s Substack:

Eurosiberia
Pan-European geopolitics and culture
By Constantin von Hoffmeister

Constantin’s Book Recommendation:

https://antaios.de/gesamtverzeichnis-antaios/reihe-kaplaken/163442/das-neue-volk

JD Vance Speech:

The OtterlyFringe podcast refuses to take corporate sponsors and is considering bankrupting himself before taking bribes, consider supporting the podcast to keep the lights on for the show.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 OtterlyCorrect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture