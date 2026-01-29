OtterlyFringe Episode 6: Krug

Krug is a student of philosophy who recently published his first novel, PORNOLAND. On this episode of OtterlyFringe, we discuss his debut and philosophical influences. We also discuss the future of the right and the struggles of building communities, and the lessons learned from the left on the pitfalls of organization structure. One of the best discussions on the podcast so far, don’t miss this one!

To learn more about PORNOLAND and where to purchase it click here:

https://kruga.substack.com/p/new-novel-pornoland