OtterlyFringe Episode 6: Krug
OtterlyFringe Episode 6: Krug

Philosophy, PORNOLAND, and the Future of the Right
The Otter
Jan 29, 2026

Krug is a student of philosophy who recently published his first novel, PORNOLAND. On this episode of OtterlyFringe, we discuss his debut and philosophical influences. We also discuss the future of the right and the struggles of building communities, and the lessons learned from the left on the pitfalls of organization structure. One of the best discussions on the podcast so far, don’t miss this one!

To learn more about PORNOLAND and where to purchase it click here:
https://kruga.substack.com/p/new-novel-pornoland

The OtterlyFringe podcast refuses to take corporate sponsors and is considering bankrupting himself before taking bribes, consider supporting the podcast to keep the lights on for the show.

