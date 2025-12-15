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OtterlyFringe
OtterlyFringe Episode 5: Vitor Vicente
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OtterlyFringe Episode 5: Vitor Vicente

Travelling, Jews & Zionism, and the Writing Process
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The Otter and Vitor Vicente
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid

OtterlyFringe highlights multiple perspectives, and I wanted to discuss Jews and Zionism with my friend and published author, Vitor Vicente.

Vitor has published over a dozen books in Portuguese, with an English translation coming soon. This episode serves to provide insight into the perspective of a right-wing Jew on these topics, and I think you will find his words quite interesting even if you disagree. We also discuss the value of traveling as a path to new perspectives, as well as advice on the writing process for budding writers.

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