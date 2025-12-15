OtterlyFringe Episode 5: Vitor Vicente

OtterlyFringe highlights multiple perspectives, and I wanted to discuss Jews and Zionism with my friend and published author, Vitor Vicente.

Vitor has published over a dozen books in Portuguese, with an English translation coming soon. This episode serves to provide insight into the perspective of a right-wing Jew on these topics, and I think you will find his words quite interesting even if you disagree. We also discuss the value of traveling as a path to new perspectives, as well as advice on the writing process for budding writers.