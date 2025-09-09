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OtterlyFringe
OtterlyFringe: Episode 2, Dark Age Sage
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OtterlyFringe: Episode 2, Dark Age Sage

The Civil War, Progressive Era, WW1, and History Galore
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The Otter and dark age sage
Sep 09, 2025
∙ Paid

OtterlyFringe is Substack’s premiere podcast showcasing emerging writers.

Our second guest from the fringes of Substack is dark age sage.

Dark Age Sage is an autodidact historian who utilizes rigorous research to challenge prevailing historical narratives that have been mythologized despite the facts from primary sources telling us differently.

In this episode, Sage shares his thoughts on the Civil War, America’s Progressive Era, Herbert Hoover, WW1, the “Islamic Golden Age”, libertarians, and more.

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