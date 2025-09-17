OtterlyFringe: Episode 3, An American Writer & Essayist

OtterlyFringe is Substack’s premiere podcast showcasing emerging writers.

Our second guest from the fringes of Substack is An American Writer & Essayist.

An American Writer & Essayist is a writer who specializes in short form articles covering theory and politics, and especially film reviews. He writes frequently and always has some new media to spotlight.

In this episode, An American Writer & Essayist shares his thoughts on Corporatism, Medieval Guilds, and Multipolarism. He also discusses his favourite books, films, and music. Don’t miss out on his stellar recommendations.