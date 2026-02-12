Europe is beginning to transform as Trump’s policies have lit a fire under the Eurocrat establishment. Our leaders are scrambling to fix the mess they’ve created, but nobody can predict what their vision for the future will be — they aren’t even sure of it themselves.

Some of these suggested changes bring optimism, but then a sober mind remembers that the people implementing the policy have been an utter disaster for Europe. The average voter rarely has a sober mind toward politics, which worries me deeply. The growing unpopularity of Trump on the continent has me concerned for the so-called “far right” movement, which will be referred to as the New Nationalist movement from now on.

There’s even more bad news on the horizon. Budapest has become a hub for dissident thinkers, with the likes of Arktos being headquartered here; and, as I’ve heard, the founder of Counter-Currents is lurking somewhere in the city. There are think tanks that attract dissident intellectuals from all over the world, and the rise of Peter Magyar could put an end to this intellectual backbone of the European Right.

The Dissident Life in Budapest



It’s not as glamorous as you’d imagine. There are plenty of fun nights at the pub with the boys, but the city is getting more expensive, and dissidents are always broke. It’s a lot of nights seething online and reading late into the night—writing on your phone while sitting on the toilet, or scrawling down notes after stumbling home drunk from an interesting debate with an eco-Marxist at the anarchist pub.

I’ve met dissidents of all kinds in Budapest: dissident journalists, Substack writers and readers, and I’ve even wined and dined with Fidesz officials. I wrote at a café with the late composer Ladislaus Horatius (rest in peace, my friend) in my twenties, as a budding young writer fancying himself a Jean-Paul Sartre of the hopeful nu-salon. Ladislaus was one of the few who joined the discussions I hoped to have in the evenings, but it’s hard to meet other free spirits. Such folk are chance encounters, and fate often has ways of keeping free spirits apart.

Nietzsche speaks of free spirits: unbounded and rebellious, retreating to solitude without loneliness, exploring new values without conviction. We now look out to the masses and see the gray blob of impersonal characters. Memetic warfare has trained us to see our fellow man as a legion of mindless automatons, but in truth —as average in intelligence and frustrating as the typical “normie” is— they are questioning the narratives imposed on us at increasing rates. Even those of us who have been one step ahead of the propaganda have been repeatedly fooled by webs of influence hidden from our sight. We can find allies all around us, should we choose to find the strength to lead them.

As the social fabric unravels, so too appears a new cadre of people capable of accepting a transvaluation of their values. Guide them there; unleash their transformation upon the world. Nietzsche’s words come to mind from Beyond Good and Evil:

“He will one day come to see that a mask is there in spite of that – and that that is a good thing. Every profound spirit needs a mask: more, around every profound spirit a mask is continually growing.”

For those who have experienced the masterwork video game Dishonored, the concept of the mask goes beyond allegory. The playable protagonist, Corvo, is given a mask by a secretive group of Loyalists to seek revenge on those who succeeded in assassinating the Empress and seizing the empire for themselves. Framed for the murder, Corvo uses the mask to hide in the shadows and operate beyond prying eyes. Masks can also bring one into the light, a creatively constructed mask that illuminates your grandeur to the world, one that bellows forth your voice to not only be heard, but seen.

If you refuse to don the mask, someone else much darker will don that mask of light to hide the shadows underneath. That someone else in Hungary is Peter Magyar.

The Fruits of Democracy: Illegitimate Rulers

Peter Magyar is very popular, though I’m not sure with whom. I know liberals and lefties, but all of them get a bad vibe from him. The man blackmailed his wife to ride to the top of politics. He’s clearly an EU plant, and a lot of Hungarian liberals are not EU shills (at least the ones who are my friends). I tend to be the most pro-EU among them; not out of appreciation, but as a pragmatic conclusion. Europe needs to stick together to navigate the uncertainty ahead, period. We can reform it as Mario Draghi hopes to, but whether our leadership will act on its lip service is another story. The energy among young Europeans is strong and can be harnessed. They are ready to work; I am ready to work. I am tired of watching our elites burn our countries to the ground.

Budapest has dissidents on the right and the left. There are Western dissidents like me, Fidesz populists, and Hungarian neo-nationalists from the Mi Hazánk party. Then there are the Marxists and anarchists who have exciting venues and pubs brimming with discussion, as well as a serious intellectual Marxist vein at the universities.

The dissidents are up against Eurocrat cosmopolitan liberals, along with those center-right liberal folk, think art-gallery-attending and opera-watching conservatives. Those with liberal tastes in art but conservative mentalities find Orbán’s more jingoistic rhetoric distasteful (it’s designed to appeal to countryside voters anyway) and gravitate toward Peter Magyar as refreshingly European, less barbaric and Eastern European. They believe he’s their entryway to the Western European living-standards they so greatly covet. Fortunately, there are enough liberals like my friends, the cynical Hungarians who see right through his fake veneer, and plan to sit out this election.

I do fret about what happens to this country if he wins. Will we be flooded with immigrants finally, just like everyone else? I don’t think it will ever be as bad as Frankfurt or Paris, but I am not prepared to live in a multikulti hellscape again… that’s why I left California. Right now, Budapest is healthily cosmopolitan, full of Europeans of various kinds. I think Hungarians thrive best as a bridge between the East and the West. Historically, they fit into this role, and I’ve seen Budapestians thriving through the recent economic booms; you can almost feel the air of 1920s Hungarian prosperity returning. Salons, cafés, and restaurants all alive with citizens and people from all over the world speaking different tongues, entering European affairs through the Paris of the East. I wonder if Orbán dreams of this, or if this is another one of my aristocratic pipe dreams.

This is a critical turning point for Hungary, and it has everyone on edge. Whatever happens, I’ll still be here, but I know how this story goes. One by one, everyone moves and disappears, and then you are the only one left. There’s no writing on the wall yet. We’ll see what happens in April.

The Death of Accountability

The current elites lack noblesse oblige. In fact, I see a slave morality in the billionaire class—thralls to capital, technology, and the pursuit of growth that sacrifices the human spirit on the altar of so-called progress. All the while, they pull up the ladder as the middle class slips downward toward the poverty their families lifted themselves out of generations ago. If we want to talk about progress, this is the opposite of it.

I want to see Hungary work better, and it’s already doing pretty well. There’s a lot of pessimism going around, and I try to stay above it, because it does no good to dwell on the decline instead of trying to tame the tiger that’s trying to buck us off back into the globalized slopfest the EU cannot seem to let go of—as the rest of the world begins to question the madness of the Global American Empire’s model we’ve all adopted.

Some politicians understand that growth needs to be spread as the working population is squeezed and crunched by instability in the markets. Eurocrats have been increasingly recognizing the changes Europe needs to make, yet they continue to sit on their hands. The leadership of Ursula von der Leyen has been an abysmal failure for six years now.

She managed to survive a no-confidence vote, which saw members of her own party turning against her due to her shady dealings with Pfizer’s CEO on her personal phone—dealings that ended up with the EU overpaying for COVID vaccine doses. A scandal such as Pfizergate would have destroyed a politician in our recent past, but we live in a time where our leaders act with impunity even when put under scrutiny. In 1999, former European Commission President Jacques Santer resigned before a no-confidence vote was completed, knowing his credibility had been too damaged. How times have changed.

Maybe the upcoming no-confidence motion will have an effect, but I won’t hold my breath. My nostalgia for aristocracy is well known online, but my praise for the virtues of hierarchy is notorious among leftists willing to have a beer with me. I have lived with leftists in “intentional communities,” which taught me all I needed to know about the idiocy of anarchy and decentralized leadership; but sometimes I wonder if it’s a better alternative than being ruled by these clowns.

I suppose if Peter Magyar wins, I will contribute more energy toward EU politics than local politics. Making sure the EU comes back to sanity would take precedence if our government is to be puppeteered by them. The Eurocrat goons finally win if Magyar takes the throne, with the blessing of our unelected Eurocrat Commission.

Orbán is the best choice for Hungary, but there is no best choice for Europe. This is the sad state of Europe: capable men standing on the sidelines waiting to be tagged into the ring, while incompetent Eurocrats destroy our future with red tape and a flood of migrants into an already terrible job and housing market. Ursula’s hubris keeps Europe on its knees, while there’s so much untapped ambition. Europe wants to rise again, but the EU won’t let it.

Ursula Must Resign.

The Future Ahead

Gilles Deleuze was a family man

The universe creates multiplicities; creation seeks differentiation—all that is new is stranger than that which is old.

There are two kinds of agents in this order: those who wish to multiply this effect, and those who wish to tame it—but it appears time for these sides to finally reconcile and compromise.

The media simulacra being produced are replacing the cultural basis of our civilization. Our thoughts diminish in quality; returns on intellectual revenue decrease, like poor carbon copies. The system has printed a paradigm of Xerox copies faxed to an HP inkjet printer that’s been needing an ink change for weeks now. You can barely make out the words, the promise, the goal, and the yearning for a future—building toward a better one. Not anymore, not now: it’s apathy, weariness, and a hedonistic treadmill of escapism, doom, and awaiting the eschaton that may never arrive—a big sigh and shrug into despair instead of a chaotic scream before the bloodbath.

The life of the favela becomes the life of all, and you’ll eat whatever you can find and do whatever needs to be done between your afternoon naps—that is our bright future. The future as a lethargic decline into technofeudal slums can only be stopped if we put in the work now.

Are you ready to build the next paradigm? It’s immanent, waiting to be nourished. The potentiality exists already: tend to it, give it life, watch it grow into a glorious canopy of fruits that hang just high enough to reach. A delicious crunch of sweet nectar to share with generations to come. A world of life, vitality, and vigor. The type of civilization we can be proud to leave behind as we pass onward beyond the grave… we look back and smile at our children, proud of the work we’ve done.

The time is now.

Share

Leave a comment