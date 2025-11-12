The ouroboros does not choke on its tail; it consumes itself, growing eternally in length while digesting its older flesh. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, promised to usher in a new dawn of innovation, has transformed capitalism into an ouroboros—with occasional indigestion, a burp when the bubble pops. Yet it goes on feasting, growing fatter and shortening its length as its jaws widen to devour more of itself.

Woodcut from the 16th Century French Magic Manuscript, ‘La Magie Noire.’

The ouroboros is greedy and stagnant. Capitalism wants to feed, but it’s running out of flesh to engorge upon. Its greed once drove it to dominate its world: it fed on the finest prey, found new ways to hunt, and improved its den. But that same greed made it become obese, indolent, and lethargic. The only prey it could now catch was its own tail.